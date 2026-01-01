|
Mosito
(Sicily)
|
Moscato d'Alessandria
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧
|
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raisin, fig jam and caramel followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, honey, date and almond.
Sweet and round attack, balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, fig jam and caramel.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 16.5%
|
Dried fruit jam, Confectionery, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Sweet Wines)
|
|May 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| May 2026
| --