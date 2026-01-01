Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency. Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, date, leather, almond and nail polish. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, date, leather, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel. Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.

Aged in cask. Aged in cask.

