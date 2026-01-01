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Marsala Superiore Garibaldi Dolce Baglio Baiata
Marsala (Sicily)
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Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
| Fortified Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, date, leather, almond and nail polish.
Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.
Aged in cask.
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Alcohol: 18.5%
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Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery
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|Suggested glass
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15 °C
(59 °F)
|(Fortified Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2017
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧
| February 2025
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2026
| --