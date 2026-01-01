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  Marsala Superiore Garibaldi Dolce Baglio Baiata, Alagna (Italy)

Marsala Superiore Garibaldi Dolce Baglio Baiata

Alagna (Italy)

Marsala (Sicily)
Grillo, Catarratto, Inzolia
Fortified Wine Fortified Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Marsala (Sicily)
Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of rancho, dried fig and caramel followed by aromas of citrus fruit peel, date, leather, almond and nail polish.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of dried fig, date and caramel.

Aged in cask.

Alcohol: 18.5%

Dried fruit and jam tarts, Confectionery

Suggested glass Fortified Wines 15 °C
(59 °F)
(Fortified Wines)

May 2026


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