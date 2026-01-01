Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Brilliant mahogany and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel, gentian and caramel followed by aromas of orange, dried fig, date, almond and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel, gentian and caramel followed by aromas of orange, dried fig, date, almond and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing bitter touch. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, pleasing bitter touch.

Persistent finish with flavors of gentian, orange and caramel. Persistent finish with flavors of gentian, orange and caramel.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring. Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.

