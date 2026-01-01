Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Piemonte Brachetto Passito Pian dei Sogni 2023, Forteto della Luja (Italy)

Piemonte Brachetto Passito Pian dei Sogni 2023

Forteto della Luja (Italy)

(Piedmont)
Brachetto
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam followed by aromas of dried rose, cherry jam, prune, tamarind, cinnamon, sage and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 10%

Dried fruits tarts, Fruit tarts

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

May 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧✧     May 2005       --    
2017   ✧✧✧✧     August 2021       --    
2023   ✧✧✧✧     May 2026       --    

Other Forteto della Luja's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦