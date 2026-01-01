Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam followed by aromas of dried rose, cherry jam, prune, tamarind, cinnamon, sage and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam followed by aromas of dried rose, cherry jam, prune, tamarind, cinnamon, sage and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry jam and raspberry jam.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

