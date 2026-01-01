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Vitalonga Chardonnay 2024
(Umbria)
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Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of broom, pear, apple, plum, hazelnut, with hints of vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pear.
3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
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|Suggested glass
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11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2026
| --