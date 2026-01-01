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  Vitalonga Chardonnay 2024, Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

Vitalonga Chardonnay 2024

Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of broom, pear, apple, plum, hazelnut, with hints of vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pear.

3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2026


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