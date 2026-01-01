Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of broom, pear, apple, plum, hazelnut, with hints of vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of broom, pear, apple, plum, hazelnut, with hints of vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pear.

3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 3 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

