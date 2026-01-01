Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of mango, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, plum, linden, hazelnut and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of mango, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, plum, linden, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and mango.

Fermented and aged in cask for 7 months, 1 month in bottle. Fermented and aged in cask for 7 months, 1 month in bottle.

