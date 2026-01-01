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Alto Adige Chardonnay Since 83 2024
(Alto Adige)
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Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of mango, pineapple, grapefruit, pear, apple, plum, linden, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and mango.
Fermented and aged in cask for 7 months, 1 month in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups, Sauteed white meat
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2026
| --