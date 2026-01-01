Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, citron, lemon balm, hazelnut, mint, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, citron, lemon balm, hazelnut, mint, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and grapefruit.

Fermented and aged in cask for 10 months. Fermented and aged in cask for 10 months.

