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Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Riserva Eppan-Berg 2023
(Alto Adige)
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Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, peach and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, citron, lemon balm, hazelnut, mint, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and grapefruit.
Fermented and aged in cask for 10 months.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|May 2026