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Alto Adige Chardonnay Lafoa 2024
(Alto Adige)
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Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, peach and acacia followed by aromas of mango, apple, pear, pineapple, melon, grapefruit, citron, plum, hazelnut, butter, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and mango.
Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Stuffed pasta with fish, Broiled fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2026
| --