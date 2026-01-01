Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, peach and acacia followed by aromas of mango, apple, pear, pineapple, melon, grapefruit, citron, plum, hazelnut, butter, mineral and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, peach and acacia followed by aromas of mango, apple, pear, pineapple, melon, grapefruit, citron, plum, hazelnut, butter, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and mango.

Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. Fermented in barrique. 10 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

