Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, cherry macerated in alcohol and blackberry followed by aromas of orange, cinnamon, cinchona and vanilla. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, cherry macerated in alcohol and blackberry followed by aromas of orange, cinnamon, cinchona and vanilla.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness with a bitter touch. Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness with a bitter touch.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry macerated in alcohol, blackberry and artemisia. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry macerated in alcohol, blackberry and artemisia.

Produced with a wine made with red grapes to which are added flavors. Produced with a wine made with red grapes to which are added flavors.

