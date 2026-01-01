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Vitalonga Rosé 2024
(Umbria)
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Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, pink grapefruit and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta with meat and legumes, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Fish soups
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2023
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|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2026
| --