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  Vitalonga Rosé 2024, Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

Vitalonga Rosé 2024

Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

(Umbria)
Merlot (50%), Cabernet Sauvignon (50%)
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blueberry, pink grapefruit and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with meat and legumes, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Fish soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

May 2026


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