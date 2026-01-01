Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, pear jam, date, dried fig, lychee, candied fruits, honey, lavender, sage, almond, nail polish and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried apricot and citrus fruit peel followed by aromas of quince jam, peach jam, pear jam, date, dried fig, lychee, candied fruits, honey, lavender, sage, almond, nail polish and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Sweet and round attack, however balanced by crispness, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam. Very persistent finish with long flavors of raisin, dried apricot and quince jam.

Over 24 months in cask. Over 24 months in cask.

