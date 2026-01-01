Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing sweet touch. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing sweet touch.

Moderate persistency with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Moderate persistency with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Produced with the Charmat method. Produced with the Charmat method.

