Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and lychee followed by aromas of white rose, broom, peach, apple, pear, citron, lemongrass and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, apricot and lychee followed by aromas of white rose, broom, peach, apple, pear, citron, lemongrass and sage.

Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing effervescence. Sweet and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, pleasing effervescence.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and lychee. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and lychee.

Fermented in steel tanks. Fermented in steel tanks.

