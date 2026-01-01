Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, mango, lychee, pear, apple, medlar, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, nutmeg and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, mango, lychee, pear, apple, medlar, pineapple, grapefruit, ginger, nutmeg and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and mango.

12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 12 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

