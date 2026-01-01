Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, yellow rose, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, apple, pear, nettle, box flower, green bell pepper, tomato leaf, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, yellow rose, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, apple, pear, nettle, box flower, green bell pepper, tomato leaf, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit. Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.

Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique. Aged for 8 months. Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique. Aged for 8 months.

