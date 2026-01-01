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Alto Adige Sauvignon Lafoa 2024
(Alto Adige)
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Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of acacia, yellow rose, broom, grapefruit, pineapple, apple, pear, nettle, box flower, green bell pepper, tomato leaf, ginger, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of gooseberry, peach and grapefruit.
Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique. Aged for 8 months.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups, Fried fish
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|May 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2020
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2025
| --
|2024
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| May 2026
| --