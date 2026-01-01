Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Terra di Confine 2022, Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

Terra di Confine 2022

Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

(Umbria)
Montepulciano (70%), Merlot (30%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, peony, blueberry, tobacco, chocolate, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature Rose Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied and Mature Rose Wines)

May 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2020   ✧✧✧✧     December 2023       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     January 2025       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     May 2026       --    

Other Tenuta Vitalonga's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦