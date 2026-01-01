Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, leather, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, leather, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

12 months in cement tanks, 18 months in barrique, at least 9 months in bottle. 12 months in cement tanks, 18 months in barrique, at least 9 months in bottle.

