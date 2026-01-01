Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, plum and pineapple. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, plum and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and apple.

5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

