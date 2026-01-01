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Torgiano Bianco Torre di Giano 62 2024
Torgiano (Umbria)
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Trebbiano Toscano (70%), Grechetto (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, peach, pineapple, hazelnut and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Aged in cement tanks.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|June 2026