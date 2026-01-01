Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, peach, pineapple, hazelnut and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, peach, pineapple, hazelnut and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

Aged in cement tanks. Aged in cement tanks.

