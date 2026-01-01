Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, medlar, pineapple and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, peach, medlar, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

