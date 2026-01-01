Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, apple, pear, citron, peach, medlar, mango, praline, linden, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of pineapple, apple, pear, citron, peach, medlar, mango, praline, linden, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pineapple.

Fermented and aged in cask. Fermented and aged in cask.

