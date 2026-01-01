|
Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepo Pavese Piota 2024
Pinot Nero dellOltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and cyclamen followed by aromas of geranium, pomegranate, strawberry, arbutus berry and plum.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pomegranate.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2026