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Rosso di Torgiano Rubesco 62 2022
Torgiano (Umbria)
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Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry, red orange, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
About 12 months in cask.
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Alcohol: 14.5%
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Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026