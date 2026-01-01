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Chianti Classico Riserva 2021
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
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Sangiovese (92%), Other Grapes (8%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
At least 24 months of which about 12 in cask, at least 3 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2006
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2024
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2026
| --