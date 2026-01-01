Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, pineapple and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, pineapple and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

