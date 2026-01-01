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Oltrepo Pavese Riesling Piota 2024
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Riesling Italico
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, pineapple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
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|June 2026