Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, pineapple, elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, mango, apple, peach, grapefruit, tomato leaf, green bell pepper and box flower. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, pineapple, elder flower followed by aromas of nettle, mango, apple, peach, grapefruit, tomato leaf, green bell pepper and box flower.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish fish flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and mango. Persistent finish fish flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and mango.

5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 6 months in bottle.

