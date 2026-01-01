Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, peach, plum, hazelnut and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, peach, plum, hazelnut and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. Aged in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

