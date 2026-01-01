Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 24
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Oltrepo Pavese Riesling Superiore Vigna Martina 2024, Isimbarda (Italy)

Oltrepo Pavese Riesling Superiore Vigna Martina 2024

Isimbarda (Italy)

Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Riesling Renano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, peach, plum, hazelnut and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2026


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Isimbarda's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
Where do you usually buy your wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In choosing a wine, how much important is it the appellation?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in June?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2026 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.
♦ DiWineTaste is typeset with 2ε since 2002 ♦