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Oltrepo Pavese Riesling Superiore Vigna Martina 2024
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Riesling Renano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, peach, plum, hazelnut and flint.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|June 2026