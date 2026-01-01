Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, mango, lychee, passion fruit, pineapple, peach, citron, apple, pear, sage and nutmeg. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, banana and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, mango, lychee, passion fruit, pineapple, peach, citron, apple, pear, sage and nutmeg.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and mango. Persistent finish with flavors of grape, banana and mango.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

