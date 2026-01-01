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Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepò Pavese Luigi Padroggi 2022
Pinot Nero dellOltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of dried rose, strawberry, blueberry, tobacco, carob, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Roasted meat, Roasted meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026