Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of dried rose, strawberry, blueberry, tobacco, carob, licorice, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of dried rose, strawberry, blueberry, tobacco, carob, licorice, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

