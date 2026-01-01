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Pinot Nero dell'Oltrepò Pavese Vigna del Cardinale 2023
Pinot Nero dellOltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, blackberry, blueberry, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Roasted meat, Roasted meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026