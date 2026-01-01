Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, blackberry, blueberry, tobacco and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, pomegranate, arbutus berry, blackberry, blueberry, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

