Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, plum, arbutus berry, blueberry, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks.

