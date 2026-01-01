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Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2020
Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
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Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, clove, tar, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask and barrique, 3 years in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026
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