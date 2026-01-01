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  Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2020, Lungarotti (Italy)

Torgiano Rosso Riserva Rubesco Vigna Monticchio 2020

Lungarotti (Italy)

Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

Torgiano Rosso Riserva (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, leather, clove, tar, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask and barrique, 3 years in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2026


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2001   ✧✧✧✧     Issue 44, September 2006       --    
2003   ✧✧✧✧     May 2009       --    
2005   ✧✧✧✧     December 2010       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧✧     June 2012       --    
2007   ✧✧✧✧✧     September 2014       --    
2015   ✧✧✧✧✧     February 2021       --    
2020   ✧✧✧✧✧     June 2026       --    

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