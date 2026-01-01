Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince jam, dried fig and hazelnut followed by aromas of peach jam, pear jam, citrus fruit peel, date, candied fruits, almond, caramel, walnut husk, honey and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince jam, dried fig and hazelnut followed by aromas of peach jam, pear jam, citrus fruit peel, date, candied fruits, almond, caramel, walnut husk, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince jam, dried fig and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of quince jam, dried fig and hazelnut.

Aged in cement tanks and barrique. Aged in cement tanks and barrique.

