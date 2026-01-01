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Chardonnay di Torgiano Aurente 2023
Torgiano (Umbria)
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Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, mango, apple, peach, pear, plum, praline, butter, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pineapple.
Fermented in barrique, 6 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Stuffed pasta with fish, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Roasted white meat
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|Suggested glass
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12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|June 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2021
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2026
| --