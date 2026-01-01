Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, mango, apple, peach, pear, plum, praline, butter, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, grapefruit and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, pineapple, mango, apple, peach, pear, plum, praline, butter, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, grapefruit and pineapple.

Fermented in barrique, 6 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle. Fermented in barrique, 6 months in barrique, 2 years in bottle.

