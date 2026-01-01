Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Brilliant amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, pink grapefruit and date followed by aromas of broom, plum, pear jam, citrus fruit peel, pineapple, hazelnut, honey, vanilla and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of quince, pink grapefruit and date followed by aromas of broom, plum, pear jam, citrus fruit peel, pineapple, hazelnut, honey, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of quince, pink grapefruit and date. Persistent finish with flavors of quince, pink grapefruit and date.

6 months in steel tanks and barrique, 12 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks and barrique, 12 months in bottle.

