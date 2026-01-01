Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apricot and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, apple, grapefruit, mango, pear, praline, croissant, butter, honey and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apricot and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, citron, apple, grapefruit, mango, pear, praline, croissant, butter, honey and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apricot and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apricot and citron.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks. 12 months in barrique, 6 months in steel tanks.

