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Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Brut Talento 2022
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, plum, tangerine and hazelnut.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, raspberry and pineapple.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.
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Alcohol: 12%
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Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Vegetable flans
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
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|June 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2015
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2026
| --