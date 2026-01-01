Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, plum, tangerine and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, plum, tangerine and hazelnut.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, raspberry and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, raspberry and pineapple.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

