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  Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Brut Talento 2022, La Piotta (Italy)

Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Brut Talento 2022

La Piotta (Italy)

Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Pinot Nero
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, pear, plum, tangerine and hazelnut.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, raspberry and pineapple.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 24 months.

Alcohol: 12%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Vegetable flans

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

June 2026


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2022   ✧✧✧✧     June 2026       --    

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