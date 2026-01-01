Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, raspberry, pear, tangerine and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, raspberry, pear, tangerine and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months.

