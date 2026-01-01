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Oltrepò Pavese Metodo Classico Pinot Nero Dosaggio Zero Nature 2021
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Pinot Nero
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, raspberry, pear, tangerine and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 30 months.
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Alcohol: 12%
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Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
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|June 2026