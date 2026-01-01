Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, citron, peach, grapefruit, plum and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, citron, peach, grapefruit, plum and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and apricot. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and apricot.

Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle. Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle.

