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Oltrepò Pavese Riesling Piota Luigi Padroggi 2023
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Riesling
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and apricot followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, citron, peach, grapefruit, plum and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and apricot.
Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|June 2026