Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, thyme and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, thyme and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle. Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle.

