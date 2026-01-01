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Oltrepò Pavese Riesling Superiore Vigna Martina Le Fleur 2023
Oltrepò Pavese (Lombardy)
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Riesling
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, apricot, citron, pear, mango, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, thyme and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks. 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|June 2026