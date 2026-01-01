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Alto Adige Pinot Grigio Riserva Giatl 2023
(Alto Adige)
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Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, pear, melon, peach, hazelnut, linden, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and grapefruit.
Fermented in cask and barrique, 12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13.5%
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Pasta with fish and vegetables, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
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|Suggested glass
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11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|June 2026