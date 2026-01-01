Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, pear, melon, peach, hazelnut, linden, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, grapefruit, pear, melon, peach, hazelnut, linden, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and grapefruit.

Fermented in cask and barrique, 12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle. Fermented in cask and barrique, 12 months in cask and barrique, 6 months in bottle.

