|
Bianco di Torgiano Torre di Giano Vigna il Pino 2021
Torgiano (Umbria)
|
Vermentino (50%), Grechetto (30%), Trebbiano Toscano (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pineapple, pear, peach, melon, grapefruit, hazelnut, almond, thyme, linden, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar.
Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique for 3 months, 6 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧✭
| Issue 44, September 2006
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2009
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2011
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2012
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2014
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2026
| --