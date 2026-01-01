Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pineapple, pear, peach, melon, grapefruit, hazelnut, almond, thyme, linden, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, medlar, pineapple, pear, peach, melon, grapefruit, hazelnut, almond, thyme, linden, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique for 3 months, 6 months in steel tanks. Part of the wine ferments and ages in barrique for 3 months, 6 months in steel tanks.

