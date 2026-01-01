Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, back currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, red orange, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, juniper, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, back currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, red orange, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, juniper, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry. Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.

