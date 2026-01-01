|
San Giorgio 2019
(Umbria)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Sangiovese (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, back currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, blackberry, red orange, cocoa, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, juniper, leather, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.
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|
Alcohol: 14%
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Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2026
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 44, September 2006
| --
|2003
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2009
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| March 2011
| --
|2005
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2014
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2026
| --