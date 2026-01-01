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Montefalco Rosso Boccatone 2021
Montefalco (Umbria)
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Sangiovese, Barbera, Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, chocolate, licorice, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 15%
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Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|June 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2018
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2026
| --