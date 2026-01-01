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  Montefalco Rosso Sericum 2023, Terre de la Custodia (Italy)

Montefalco Rosso Sericum 2023

Terre de la Custodia (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Sangiovese, Other Grapes
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Montefalco (Umbria)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, face powder, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

8 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

June 2026


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2023   ✧✧✧✧     June 2026       --    

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