Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, pomegranate, red orange, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, pomegranate, red orange, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in barrique and cask. Aged in barrique and cask.

