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Montefalco Grechetto Aurem 2024
Montefalco (Umbria)
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Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
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Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pear followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pineapple, mango, plum, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.
Fermented and aged in barrique and steel tanks for 4 months, 2 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 13%
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Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
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|July 2026