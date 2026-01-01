Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pear followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pineapple, mango, plum, hazelnut and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pear followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citron, pineapple, mango, plum, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pear.

Fermented and aged in barrique and steel tanks for 4 months, 2 months in bottle. Fermented and aged in barrique and steel tanks for 4 months, 2 months in bottle.

