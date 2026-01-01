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Colli Martani Spumante Metodo Classico Brut Gladius 2020
Colli Martani (Umbria)
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Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
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Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, apple, peach, pineapple and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, plum and grapefruit.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 48 months.
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Alcohol: 12.5%
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Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
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|Suggested glass
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10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
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|July 2026