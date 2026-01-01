Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, apple, peach, pineapple and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, pear, apple, peach, pineapple and hazelnut.

Effervescent and crisp attack, balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Effervescent and crisp attack, balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, plum and grapefruit. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, plum and grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 48 months. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 48 months.

