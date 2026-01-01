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Montefalco Sagrantino Maior 2020
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
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Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
18 months in barrique and cask, 6 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 15%
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Game, Braised and stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|July 2026
|Other Vintages
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|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2024
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| July 2026
| --