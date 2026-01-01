Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.

At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

