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Montefalco Sagrantino Colle Grimaldesco 2020
Montefalco Sagrantino (Umbria)
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Sagrantino
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
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Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of plum, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, thyme, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, black cherry and plum.
At least 36 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
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Alcohol: 15.5%
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Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
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|Suggested glass
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18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
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|July 2026
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| July 2026
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